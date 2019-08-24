Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Its Ceva (CEVA) Holding by $2.20 Million; Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Position Maintained by Schnieders Capital Management Llc

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 27,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 84,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 387,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 472,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 113,073 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEVA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CEVA and Immervision Enter into Strategic Partnership for Advanced Image Enhancement Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 12,267 shares to 145,562 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 14,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 35,053 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 33,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability owns 9,293 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma has 0.25% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 171,871 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 817,991 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 60,359 are owned by Tygh Capital. Oaktop Management Ii Ltd Partnership accumulated 793,836 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 198,187 were reported by Country Club Trust Na. Zebra Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. White Pine Capital has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc accumulated 4,486 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 79,375 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 2.87% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 276,948 shares. Sterling Invest holds 21,784 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 19,926 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Inc has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,072 shares. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 276,398 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walmart (WMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Target’s Sales Boosted By Digital Channel And Enhanced Fulfillment Options – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.