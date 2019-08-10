Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (BK) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Lowered Its Holding by $414.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $93.57 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (BK) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 106,408 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37B, down from 114,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 5,050 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boys Arnold Incorporated invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Asset Management accumulated 18,945 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Adirondack Trust invested in 31,357 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,039 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 7,025 shares. Tradewinds Cap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Utah-based Albion Group Incorporated Ut has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Group reported 49,453 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,542 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 53,390 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.9% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Lc invested in 3,891 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Leavell Incorporated has 50,355 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 945,672 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,415 shares to 138,190 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 761 shares to 12,280 shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.2% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 10,915 shares. First Foundation reported 1.34% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 366,718 shares. Fil Limited invested in 4.44 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 374,795 shares. American Century reported 7.08 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 106,408 shares. 631,853 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Dupont Corp has 12,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Grp reported 1.24 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.1% or 409,046 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc has 0.34% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

