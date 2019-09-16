Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Shares Declined While Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Mercer Int’l (MERC) Position as Market Value Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mercer Int’l Inc (MERC) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 523,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 365,409 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 888,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mercer Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 268,941 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 54,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 251,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, down from 306,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 49OI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200,000 were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 493 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Atria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 158,186 shares. James Investment Rech Inc accumulated 77,160 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Mason Street Lc stated it has 14,463 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 58,846 shares. Iat Reinsurance Commerce Limited owns 16.34 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.39M shares. 17,600 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 390,162 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Com holds 51,363 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc accumulated 535,804 shares.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $24.28 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 28,110 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 195,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1375 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mercer International: Well-Positioned And Seems Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Bank of New York Mellon – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,843 shares to 227,964 shares, valued at $42.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.1% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 147,906 shares. Cap World holds 0.01% or 518,071 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 7,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Co has 0.21% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Estabrook Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 74,649 shares. Colony Gru Lc reported 45,650 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.55M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 0.09% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 5,508 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,090 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 71,960 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Schwartz Counsel Inc has 5,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 3.53M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 12,115 shares in its portfolio. 350 are owned by Security National Trust.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.