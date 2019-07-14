Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $10.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Hendley & Co Cut Position by $2.09 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS CAPTAIN CAME TO COMPANY IN 1994; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 367,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.22M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.21 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.