Bank Of New York Mellon Continues to Hold Stake in Dominion Energy (D); Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Nucor (NUE) Position by $2.61 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 343,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 6.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.74 million, up from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 3.95 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 47,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 374,504 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64M, up from 326,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 2.73M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 0.53% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 60,000 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 57,717 shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 38,100 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 425,490 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,701 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Georgia-based Buckhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 303,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 146,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,135 are held by Savant Capital Limited. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 49,836 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 5,512 are held by Trust Company Of Vermont. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc owns 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 10,061 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst Endorses ArcelorMittal: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Is Nucor looking to appoint an independent board chairman? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,192 shares to 341,994 shares, valued at $68.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 127,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31,012 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $235.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 979,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,144 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.