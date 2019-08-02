Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake Maintained by Corda Investment Management Llc; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.46M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 21/05/2018 – 79WM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 36,994 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,095 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 39,188 shares. Cap Int Sarl holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 39,452 shares. Barbara Oil holds 80,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.04% or 6,050 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru Com holds 0.19% or 34,094 shares in its portfolio. Century invested in 0.36% or 7.08M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 6.49M shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 7,156 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Two Sigma Secs Limited Co owns 4,931 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,740 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 9,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv holds 0.43% or 23,556 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Baillie Gifford And Company has 764,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Prudential Pcl accumulated 117,080 shares. Citigroup holds 2,600 shares. Stifel stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 14,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 4,412 are held by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1.87M shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,225 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 2.07 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 14,438 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 151,200 shares to 760,612 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 156,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP).