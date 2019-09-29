Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake Boosted by Corda Investment Management Llc; Telos Capital Management Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $347,625

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 94,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 328,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52M, up from 234,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54M shares traded or 194.26% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 05/04/2018 – THIRTEEN BIG MUTUAL FUND FIRMS AGREE WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOOST DISCLOSURES TO RETAIL INVESTORS; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited Invsts stated it has 44,430 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 0.05% or 9,332 shares. New England Rech & reported 15,776 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,142 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.58% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Invesco Ltd reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudock Lc owns 651 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.5% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 37,910 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 21,235 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 32,950 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 44,503 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 22,216 shares. Permanens Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 29 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.09% stake. Qs Ltd Llc holds 151,392 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 164,682 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,717 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY).