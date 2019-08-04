Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Lvw Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $491,744

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 11.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 51,697 are owned by Bokf Na. Blair William & Il holds 28,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.35% or 4.44 million shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 41,799 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 0.8% or 2.54M shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 8.16M shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 5.85 million shares. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,125 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Clenar Muke Llc holds 24,638 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.02% or 4,966 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 99,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt reported 56,974 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,764 shares to 62,204 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf by 5,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 13,130 shares to 59,687 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 23,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,539 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).