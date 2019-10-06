Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $18.43 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $885,986 as Market Valuation Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 372.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 418,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 28,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 446,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.21M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 88DG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 198,787 shares to 39,817 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Reit Etf (FTY) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,287 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.47% or 33,536 shares. 19,063 are owned by Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 6,826 shares. 18,096 were reported by Boston Advisors Ltd. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 100,787 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Semper Augustus Invs Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.18 million shares. West Chester Cap Advsr reported 5,199 shares. Peak Asset Llc has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins Fin Corporation owns 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,973 shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 27,349 shares to 168,819 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC).

