Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted National Instruments (NATI) Stake; Maxlinear Has 1.3 Sentiment

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold their stock positions in Maxlinear Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 60.25 million shares, down from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased National Instruments Corp (NATI) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 40,614 shares as National Instruments Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 4.53%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.65M shares with $73.00 million value, up from 1.61M last quarter. National Instruments Corp now has $5.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 105,916 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased China Biologic Products Hold stake by 10,614 shares to 16,919 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 185,501 shares and now owns 837,856 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,507 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 10,649 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Sei Invests Co reported 115,007 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 17,813 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.13% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 30,113 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 649,670 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 13,097 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 44,765 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc reported 184,492 shares stake. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 48,600 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taking A Look At National Instruments Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NATI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Instruments (NATI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MaxLinear (MXL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 181,756 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 172,800 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,770 shares.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68M for 31.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.