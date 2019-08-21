Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted Its Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Position; Last Week Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is 22.18% above currents $44.81 stock price. Stericycle had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4. Barrington maintained the shares of SRCL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $41 New Target: $45 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 58.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 77,235 shares as Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 209,576 shares with $10.75 million value, up from 132,341 last quarter. Independent Bank Group Inc now has $2.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 30,273 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) CEO David Brooks on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Kennedy Management owns 184,034 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Mendon Capital owns 3.7% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 594,026 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 19,164 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 20,358 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% or 198,183 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 317,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,155 shares. Forest Hill Ltd, Arkansas-based fund reported 164,496 shares. Goodman Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 10,834 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 168,886 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) stake by 10 shares to 621 valued at $187.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 109,428 shares and now owns 2.17 million shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 231,042 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Stericycle, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co owns 5,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Oppenheimer Company holds 7,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 138,995 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited reported 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 52,202 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 56,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 60 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Fmr Ltd Liability has 2.63M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & holds 0.02% or 4,077 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Management L L C invested in 0.01% or 29,300 shares.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The firm collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services and products include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products.