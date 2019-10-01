Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined While Beacon Financial Group Trimmed Its Holding; Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) by $7.93 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $154.96. About 1.08 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 14,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 55,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 69,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 2.42M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,801 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Highland Mgmt Ltd holds 8,079 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 19,532 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.34% stake. 1,600 are owned by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com. Whittier Communications holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.09% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 44,318 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Omers Administration invested in 0.02% or 14,100 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.22% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Bell Financial Bank stated it has 5,692 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 547,288 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 94.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares to 176,003 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares by 12,290 shares to 104,463 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 35,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,989 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Iv Tactical High Yield (HYLS).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Lc holds 7,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.33% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Motco has 120,776 shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc stated it has 21,505 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 14,296 shares. Charter Company owns 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,405 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 140,452 shares. Northeast Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 193 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank reported 178 shares stake. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,064 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

