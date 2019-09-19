Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Upped Its Holding; International Value Advisers Maintains Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG)

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 503,661 shares traded or 589.95% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 16,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 218,956 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 201,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 1.69M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 115,366 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 216,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phoenix New Media: Special Dividend, Strong Asset Value, Strong Brand, And Weak Profitability – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aired by Ifeng.com, The â€œSuper Tongueâ€ Show Spurs Chinese Millennials to Fall For Eloquence – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Phoenix New Media Announces Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Particle – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH) by 76,122 shares to 8.94M shares, valued at $397.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 12,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,620 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 850 are owned by Qci Asset. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fiduciary Tru Company holds 18,530 shares. Texas-based Fruth Inv has invested 0.24% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Capstone Invest Llc accumulated 88,270 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 5,612 shares stake. 275,952 were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.27M shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 86,589 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 471 shares. Axa stated it has 696,517 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stralem & has 85,530 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,250 shares. 44,519 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Are Buffett’s Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.