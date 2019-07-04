Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Atria Investments Lowered by $329,130 Its Position

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 3,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,129 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 32,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 26,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 659,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28M, down from 686,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment Management Adds Bond Fund With Seven-Year Track Record To Distribution Platform; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption(s); 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.30 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/01: (NPTN) (GWR) (QRVO) Higher; (WLK) (ZM) (MNST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy offers solar service program tailored to businesses, schools and nonprofits – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.25% or 1.08M shares. Security Natl stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 35,162 shares. Washington Trust Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Invesco Limited invested in 0.25% or 8.14 million shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management accumulated 0.22% or 3,849 shares. Charter stated it has 5,982 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl invested in 0.07% or 3,187 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co reported 3,764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% or 1,625 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,584 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com owns 170,231 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Burns J W And Inc New York reported 3,018 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc invested in 21,491 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 8,452 shares to 25,215 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 480,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Stocks That Will Win as the Fed Lowers Interest Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Naspers Sets the Date for Its Tencent Stake Spinoff: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BNY Mellon’s Pershing Expands Offerings in the Latin American Market – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.23 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset stated it has 185,262 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Advsr has invested 0.72% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hendershot Invs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 7,274 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset invested in 3,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.18% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 72,998 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Pettee Invsts Inc has 0.34% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hilton Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Financial Bank has 40,381 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.14% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Security Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,812 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 3,360 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc reported 24,047 shares stake. Barbara Oil Company reported 80,000 shares stake.