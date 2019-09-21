Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Market Valuation Declined While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased by $437,140 Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Holding Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 24/04/2018 – 59TF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 20th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdom Tree Mid Cap Dividend (DON) by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,907 shares, and cut its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,929 shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.5% or 9,610 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 11,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 0.05% or 36,159 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 304,402 shares. Cetera Advsrs reported 29,080 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Navellier & Associates reported 20,106 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 523,266 shares. 325 were accumulated by American Rech Com. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 17,440 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm reported 0.07% stake. Headinvest Limited Company stated it has 4,693 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) by 3,810 shares to 32,223 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 13,235 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Tru holds 9,706 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.69% or 251,255 shares. Synovus owns 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 17,704 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company reported 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cls Investments Limited Liability stated it has 31,593 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 11,435 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 139,540 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 1.23M shares. The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schaller Investment Grp Inc has 0.26% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,546 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd accumulated 25,189 shares. 33,118 were accumulated by Connable Office. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 187,125 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.65% or 26.41M shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.