Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Increased Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company's stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 96,160 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 25,454 shares as the company's stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 104,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 79,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 1,528 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 15,669 shares to 8,697 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,078 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold LMAT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 1.11% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 9,089 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 103,817 shares. 9,600 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Polen Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 28,881 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). American Group holds 12,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 24,199 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Com holds 1.22% or 1.74 million shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 136,344 shares. Awm Inv Inc stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 8,119 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 7,907 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 10,814 shares. Bbt Management Lc owns 8,357 shares.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly's Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Does LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt owns 11,379 shares. Bancorporation Of The West owns 33,650 shares. Aqr Management Llc reported 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tarbox Family Office holds 471 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Wheatland reported 10,114 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,508 shares. St Johns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,564 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 6,085 were accumulated by Janney Cap Limited Liability Company. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 321,964 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 162,761 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 17,129 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moors & Cabot invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool" on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,832 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).