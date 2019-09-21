Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined; Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Holding Held by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32M shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 953,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 6.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.59M, up from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.54 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

