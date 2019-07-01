Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares (NTB) Downgraded from “Outperform” Rating By Wells Fargo; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 1.46 Sentiment

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 13 sold and trimmed holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NTB) was cut by Wells Fargo from “Outperform” rating to “Market Perform” rating in analysts report published on Monday, 1 July. The firm currently has a $38.0000 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s close price.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,252 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 919,299 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 846,339 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 56,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 3,890 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 9.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.28% the S&P500.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $273.29 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 248,303 shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 19.81% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028

