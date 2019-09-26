Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) Stock Rating Maintained by Analysts at Citigroup; The $39.0000 Target Indicates 24.92% Potential; Advisory Research Cut By $428,037 Its Unilever Plc Adr (New) (UL) Holding

Advisory Research Inc decreased Unilever Plc Adr (New) (UL) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 7,017 shares as Unilever Plc Adr (New) (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 279,269 shares with $17.31M value, down from 286,286 last quarter. Unilever Plc Adr (New) now has $158.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 958,168 shares traded or 44.93% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585

The company have set target price per share of $39.0000 on Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares. This is 24.92% from the previous close. In a research report issued to investors and clients on 26 September, Citigroup kept their “Buy” rating on shares of NTB.

Advisory Research Inc increased Goosehead Insurance Incorporat stake by 16,528 shares to 124,705 valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barings Bdc Incorporated stake by 86,055 shares and now owns 135,056 shares. Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) was raised too.

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Bullish Exploration Of CV Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “We Need to Get Serious About the Sustainability of Shopify Stockâ€™s Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 181,876 shares traded. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 36.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares has $4100 highest and $3600 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is 22.77% above currents $31.22 stock price. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Wells Fargo downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) on Monday, July 1 to “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) rating on Thursday, August 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target.

Analysts await The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 5.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.88 per share. NTB’s profit will be $50.79 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$27.56, Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Buying The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its 5.4% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NYSE:NTB) Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.