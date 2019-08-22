Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $1.45 Million; Hs Management Partners Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 25,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 554,132 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, down from 579,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 783,080 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc accumulated 146,412 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 749,786 shares. Suntrust Banks has 16,221 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.31% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 38,850 were accumulated by American Fincl Grp Inc. Natixis Advisors LP has 37,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 7,400 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 29,295 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.31% or 24,540 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 222,179 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 217,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. has 0.14% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7.79M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 440 shares in its portfolio. At Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 261,824 shares to 262,980 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.27M were accumulated by Lindsell Train. Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Investment Llc holds 3,792 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 61,249 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Family Mngmt owns 30,060 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 39,411 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Lc reported 14,668 shares stake. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkwood Limited Company holds 60,600 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 12,324 shares. Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,328 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 592,694 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 3.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

