Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Its Stake in Netapp (NTAP) by $12.58 Million as Market Value Declined; As Deere And Co (DE) Shares Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted by $922,350 Its Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Deere And Co (DE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 244,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.45M, up from 238,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Deere And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 206,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.00M, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.51M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc.â€“ NTAP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNLN, ABMD, IFF and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp, Inc. Common Stock (NTAP) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 57,940 shares to 15,884 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,670 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

