Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (Call) (SU) by $8.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Horrell Capital Management Holds Position in Calix (CALX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 159,849 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) (SU) by 70.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 250,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 356,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 1.02M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 489,623 shares to 801,480 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc (Call) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

