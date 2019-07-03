Bank Of Montreal Stake in Magna Intl (Put) (MGA) Trimmed by $6.59 Million as Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (Put) (MGA) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 137,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 147,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 366,357 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.82 million for 7.53 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.