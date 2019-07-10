Bank Of Montreal Stake in Luminex Del (LMNX) Increased by $1.76 Million as Stock Declined; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $2.73 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $297.23. About 220,435 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 985.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 76,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,513 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 7,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 149,771 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX)

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 545,126 shares to 60,674 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 40,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,204 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

