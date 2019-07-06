Bank Of Montreal Stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Raised by $2.22 Million; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Position in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by $1.03 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 226.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 96,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,355 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 42,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 1.02M shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 3.43M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE’S PROPOSED PURCHASE OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – MINE RESCUE TEAMS WERE IMMEDIATELY MOBILISED AND THREE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN LOCATED AND HAVE BEEN INTERACTING WITH RESCUE TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC LMI.L – SIBANYE-STILLWATER FILES WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Put) by 5.13 million shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 41,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,889 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

