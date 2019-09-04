Bank Of Montreal Raised Exelon (EXC) Holding; Shorts at ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ENGQF) Raised By 103.06%

Bank Of Montreal increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 4876.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 7.80M shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 7.96 million shares with $399.18M value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $45.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 5.70M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY

ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) had an increase of 103.06% in short interest. ENGQF’s SI was 79,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 103.06% from 39,200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 7 days are for ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF)’s short sellers to cover ENGQF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 539 shares traded. ENGIE SA (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company has market cap of $36.96 billion. The firm operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, E&P, and Other divisions. It has a 30.92 P/E ratio. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy sources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0.36% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 3.96 million shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest holds 546,418 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signature Est Advsrs invested in 1.99% or 465,594 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.11% or 279,497 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 913 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coldstream reported 7,030 shares stake. Reliance Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,732 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.26% or 21,796 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 130,900 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd accumulated 11,297 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.13’s average target is 8.79% above currents $47.92 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16.