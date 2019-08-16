Bank Of Montreal Lowered Its Unit (UNT) Position; Entergy (ETR) Sentiment Is 1.29

Entergy Corp (ETR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 233 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 180 trimmed and sold stock positions in Entergy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 158.02 million shares, down from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Entergy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 153 Increased: 164 New Position: 69.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Unit Corp (UNT) stake by 61.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal sold 55,503 shares as Unit Corp (UNT)’s stock declined 50.94%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 34,718 shares with $495,000 value, down from 90,221 last quarter. Unit Corp now has $164.74 million valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 1.16M shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders

The stock increased 1.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.48M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Luminus Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owns 30,473 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 115,881 shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 944,395 shares.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 70,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 304,706 shares. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Falcon Point Capital Lc owns 31,314 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 496,001 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture owns 50,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp owns 10,452 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc stated it has 2,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 34,981 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 58,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 1,565 shares.

