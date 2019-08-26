Bank Of Montreal Lowered Its Position in Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) as Stock Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Tig Advisors Increased Holding by $9.52 Million

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 89.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 90,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 101,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 137,421 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 93,786 shares to 246,104 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.