Bank Of Montreal Lifted United Rentals (URI) Position by $27.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; United Services Automobile Association Decreased Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by $1.37 Million as Valuation Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,024 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 137,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 262,356 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 238,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,898 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.42M, up from 360,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 571 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested in 163 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 51,385 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cleararc Cap owns 1,935 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 7,624 were accumulated by Paloma. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.28% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 1.61 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 2,735 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 657 shares. Putnam Fl Inv has 2,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Scout Invests Inc owns 613,455 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 13,785 shares to 213,111 shares, valued at $36.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 327,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 5.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.92 per share. CATY’s profit will be $69.93M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 229,605 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 46,200 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 4,098 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 204,771 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 756,962 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 67,420 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 34,800 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 1.74M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 17,500 shares.

