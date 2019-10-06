Bank Of Montreal Lifted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding By $3.19 Million; Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (EURN) Shorts Raised By 1.95%

Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. EURN’s SI was 3.13M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 445,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN)’s short sellers to cover EURN’s short positions. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 2.73 million shares traded or 638.28% up from the average. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has declined 0.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EURN News: 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME – CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS, 1 FORMER DIRECTOR, EURONAV ENTERED INTO MOU WITH PLAINTIFFS OF 2 LAWSUITS TO SETTLE ACTIONS OF THE LAWSUITS; 22/05/2018 – Euronav Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Euronav Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EURONAV NV – RECEIVED A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION DATED 25 APRIL 2018 FROM WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP; 21/03/2018 – Euronav announces final year results 2017; 21/03/2018 – EURONAV NV EUAV.BR – TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF USD 0.12 FOR 2017; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME SAYS PLAINTIFFS OF THE 2 LAWSUITS “CHALLENGE” CO’S PROPOSED MERGER WITH EURONAV; 25/04/2018 – Euronav freight rates fall as challenging market continues; 03/04/2018 – GNRT ALSO ANNOUNCES KEXIM CONSENT FOR PROPOSED EURONAV DEAL; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5

Bank Of Montreal increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 33,573 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 435,262 shares with $41.69 million value, up from 401,689 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 1.01M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 11.25% above currents $89.89 stock price. TE Connectivity had 7 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J bought 150 shares worth $13,665.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 162,000 shares to 38,000 valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) stake by 7,469 shares and now owns 144,978 shares. Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 405,037 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 64 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc has invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Synovus Finance holds 0% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 0% or 214 shares. Aspiriant Limited Com invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Art Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,993 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 250 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 43,345 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). M&T Bancshares Corporation stated it has 31,810 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 7,032 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).