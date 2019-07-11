Bank Of Montreal Lifted Its Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Trimmed Its Stake by $6.17 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,290 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 8.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 289.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 39,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 13,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 740,595 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,060 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.45 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

