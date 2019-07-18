Bank Of Montreal Increased Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Share Price Declined; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $14.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.05M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 22645.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 67.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71B, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 699,139 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 64,340 shares to 154,316 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Innovations Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 133,411 are held by Toth Fin Advisory. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 583,452 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corp owns 31,185 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argi Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.25% or 39,598 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 554,203 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rech & reported 9,112 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.54M shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LQD, EQWL: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.