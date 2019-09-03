Bank Of Montreal Increased By $697,400 Its Petmed Express (Put) (PETS) Position; Neenah Paper (NP)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Bank Of Montreal increased Petmed Express Inc (Put) (PETS) stake by 792.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 31,700 shares as Petmed Express Inc (Put) (PETS)’s stock declined 19.40%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 35,700 shares with $813,000 value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Petmed Express Inc (Put) now has $315.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 250,750 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 53 cut down and sold holdings in Neenah Paper Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 14.21 million shares, down from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 111,200 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 211,151 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baskin Financial Services Inc. has 1.11% invested in the company for 93,269 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,163 shares.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 20.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year's $0.76 per share.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.15 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 34,631 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has declined 25.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,830 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adirondack has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 9,055 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Td Asset Mngmt reported 75,578 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,640 shares. Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 102,725 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) or 619 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 156,257 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 16,481 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Morgan Stanley owns 886,882 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,637 shares.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Suburban Propane Partners L (NYSE:SPH) stake by 264,889 shares to 35,637 valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 44,511 shares and now owns 13,923 shares. Brp Inc was reduced too.