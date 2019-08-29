Bank Of Montreal Increased Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 83.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 1.10 million shares with $31.26M value, up from 600,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.58 million shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Bank Of Montreal increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) stake by 11598.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 869,900 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 877,400 shares with $22.39 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) now has $33.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 55.90 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 33,425 shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 839,613 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 959,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 11,355 shares stake. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). M&T Financial Bank holds 13,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 22 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 3.02M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 871 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 3.64% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 40,165 shares. 55,100 were reported by Reaves W H &. 21,445 were reported by C M Bidwell Associate.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Churchill Cap Corp stake by 850,000 shares to 150,000 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) stake by 3.95 million shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 7.86% above currents $30.78 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Rosenblatt. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMD in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Long-Term Investors Buy AMD Stock in September? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD: Full Value Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 13,817 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 63 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 20,700 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Parkside Finance Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 788 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Private Ocean Ltd Company stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Lp invested in 0.18% or 46,780 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Grassi Investment owns 81,170 shares.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 85,000 shares to 115,000 valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc (Put) (NYSE:VMW) stake by 166,061 shares and now owns 7,900 shares. Cenovus Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:CVE) was reduced too.