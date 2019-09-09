Bank Of Montreal Holds Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO); As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Delta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 61,283 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 48,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Shelton Cap holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 176,992 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sfmg Limited has 1.11M shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 10,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.06% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.69% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 27,142 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.35% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 600 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 21,250 shares. Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 3,117 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 85,505 shares to 21,273 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 18,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,457 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.