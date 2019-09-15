Bank Of Montreal Has Trimmed Its Holding in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $3.99 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Its Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Position by $3.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 1812.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 40,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 296,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70 million, down from 337,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. It closed at $110.6 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

