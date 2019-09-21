Bank Of Montreal Has Raised Its Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $7.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Herald Investment Management LTD Raised Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Position by $880,000

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 75.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 123,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 285,358 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, up from 162,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.55 million shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,887 are owned by Citigroup. 1,358 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Lc. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 13,400 shares. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aristotle Boston Lc holds 775,489 shares. Teton reported 16,600 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,121 shares. 11,605 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 180,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 32,567 were accumulated by Natixis. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 95,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Fincl Services holds 7,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 10,484 shares. 17,338 are owned by Johnson Counsel Incorporated. 6,884 were reported by Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.13% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Atria Invests Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Rr Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.34 million shares stake. Asset One Co Limited reported 108,643 shares stake. Caxton Assocs LP invested in 10,886 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com owns 16,974 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 58,304 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Etrade Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Intact Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 4,000 shares.

