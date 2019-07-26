Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $14.58 Million; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.17 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 255,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.62 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 5.67M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It’s Official — Apple Acquires Intel’s Smartphone Modem Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 24,063 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 553,652 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sol Capital has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Ltd Liability Co reported 1.79% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Missouri-based Ent Finance Svcs has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 0.5% or 16,217 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 144,118 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,830 shares to 46,887 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 254,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 961,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Howe Rusling owns 186 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,415 shares. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 54,631 shares. Texas-based Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.13% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tanaka Cap Incorporated holds 15,926 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 14,839 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.12 million shares. Pnc Finance Gru invested in 33,669 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 126,484 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.8% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 161,295 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4,518 shares. 354,579 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gru Llp. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,446 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.