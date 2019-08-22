Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Olin (Put) (OLN) Stake as Stock Declined; Tradition Capital Management Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Put) (OLN) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 62,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 107,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Olin Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 2.31M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 24,990 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 99,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ckw Grp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 414,473 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Centurylink Mngmt has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,817 shares. 255,130 were accumulated by White Elm Lc. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.14% or 1.45 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950,521 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 195,961 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd reported 9,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2.95M are held by Fred Alger Management. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth Limited accumulated 3,164 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 57,220 shares. 570 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,264 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M also bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was made by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management owns 1.79 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 33,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caxton Assocs LP invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 867 shares. Bollard Ltd Co has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Putnam Invests Lc holds 110,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetary Gp owns 0.82% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 89,800 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 4.02 million shares. 116,955 are owned by Aperio Group Lc. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. 65,549 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 161,325 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 63,937 shares to 185,782 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc (Put) by 42,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).