Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Its Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Position by $718,113 as Market Valuation Rose; Park Avenue Securities Boosted Its Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) as Stock Declined

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 5,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 9,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 14,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 208,731 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 2,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 16,850 shares to 52,260 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 206,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).