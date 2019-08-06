Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $302,436; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holding In Texas Instrs (TXN) Was Raised

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 1,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 8,938 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 10,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $344.26. About 200,748 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc reported 1.4% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 54,866 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amica Mutual Insur holds 32,670 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd, North Dakota-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,875 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,350 shares. 22,487 are held by Wright Service. Central Fincl Bank And accumulated 8,271 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Curbstone Corporation holds 8,440 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has 0.37% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.03M shares. Moreover, Cutler Counsel Llc has 2.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 105,823 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 412,320 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 37,292 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10 million shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $269.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,937 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 24,600 shares to 354,143 shares, valued at $48.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 839,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 200 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 19,739 shares. Asset stated it has 1,657 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company invested in 3,103 shares. Victory Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 261,022 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1.07M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc. Hennessy Incorporated holds 2,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt holds 9,100 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 3,344 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0.11% or 1.77M shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 22,344 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 19,416 shares.