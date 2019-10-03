Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Stake By $631,800; Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Shorts Decreased By 7.62%

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. IOTS’s SI was 2.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 2.49M shares previously. With 183,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)’s short sellers to cover IOTS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 122,491 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – S3 SEMICONDUCTORS TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT OF CO, CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT OPERATING MODEL AT EXISTING GLOBAL SITES; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Rev $15.3M; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 08/03/2018 Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $35 MLN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL EARN-OUT PROVISION BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES TO END OF CY 2019; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 5c Vs. -; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO REPORTS PURCHASE OF S3 SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $35M; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bank Of Montreal increased Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) stake by 354.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 3,900 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 5,000 shares with $811,000 value, up from 1,100 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc (Call) now has $21.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $147.2. About 1.30 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.63’s average target is 18.63% above currents $147.2 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, September 26 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $18500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust owns 8,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 571,935 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 20,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 244,286 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Legal And General Grp Plc has 691,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 19,532 shares stake. Winslow Mgmt Lc invested 1.17% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 265,020 shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 619 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 96,789 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.34% or 24,915 shares in its portfolio. 1,896 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,518 shares.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts cautiously optimistic after Veeva event – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 671,232 shares to 14,000 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Call) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) was reduced too.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $245.38 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.

More notable recent Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Adesto Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IOTS) 38% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop out bullish on Adesto Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.