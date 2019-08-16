Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish The Timken Company (TKR)

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 39.52% above currents $39.42 stock price. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. See The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Bank Of Montreal increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 8999.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal acquired 1.42M shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 1.44M shares with $44.14M value, up from 15,800 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $13.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 4.14M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 407,363 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 10,702 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation accumulated 60 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 0.63% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 530,279 shares. Agf Invests reported 19,033 shares stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). City accumulated 78 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Robotti Robert holds 0.26% or 16,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 43,671 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 446,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank owns 508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Timken (NYSE:TKR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 465,238 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,585 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 8,232 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 94,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 7,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.03% or 8,090 shares. James Inv Rech owns 195,664 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co owns 22,454 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 942,344 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 52,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 50,583 shares. Ls Inv Lc reported 57,652 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 12,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,819 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 35,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 36,714 shares to 104,295 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 303,000 shares and now owns 75,000 shares. Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 16.07% above currents $27.57 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $3100 target. Goldman Sachs initiated CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse.