Bank Of Montreal Has Increased Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Stake by $1.06 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 11,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 32,747 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 21,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 304,563 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 183,333 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Products Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.34% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 61,922 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 40,000 shares. Parametric Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 10,990 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Com owns 696,218 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 29,211 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 22,848 shares. Amer Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 193,395 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Citadel Advsr Limited Com stated it has 229,720 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 17,920 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 156,700 shares to 43,300 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,080 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc (Call).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,398 are held by Creative Planning. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 9,666 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Cap Mgmt Va reported 0.07% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 1.18 million shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 9,436 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,784 shares. The Indiana-based Monarch Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 19,179 are held by Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 20,892 are held by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 4,092 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Decatur holds 1.37% or 36,856 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,979 shares. Sterling Cap Llc stated it has 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Ca reported 3,840 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.50M shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,046 shares to 271,053 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

