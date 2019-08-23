Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Ppl (PPL) Position; Radius Health (RDUS) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Radius Health (RDUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 37 reduced and sold their stock positions in Radius Health. The institutional investors in our database reported: 45.57 million shares, up from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Radius Health in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Bank Of Montreal decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal sold 151,611 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 2.46M shares with $78.18 million value, down from 2.61 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 2.33 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,050 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 6,343 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 14,334 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,806 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 6,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Incorporated holds 10,447 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 297,422 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 2,149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usca Ria holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 107,279 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Strs Ohio accumulated 1.52M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 46,401 shares stake.

Bank Of Montreal increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 852,636 shares to 6.00 million valued at $390.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) stake by 2.65 million shares and now owns 2.99 million shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 8.99% above currents $29.82 stock price. PPL had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. for 6.78 million shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 3.68 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.9% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 77,269 shares.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

