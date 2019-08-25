Bank Of Montreal Decreased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holding by $2.32 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Woodstock Has Cut Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 193,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 8.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.65 million, down from 8.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.16 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Upcoming IPOs for August – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy no longer rated Sell at UBS – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UBS Financial Services Inc. Announces Partnership With BizEquity for Enterprise Access – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

