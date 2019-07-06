Bank Of Montreal Decreased Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) as Share Value Rose; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Declined, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Its Position

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 44.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 103,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 231,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 83,929 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 28,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 86,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 524,188 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7.07 million shares to 7.10M shares, valued at $718.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 252,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested in 66,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 18,650 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 200 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 1,850 shares. 1,000 are owned by Fin Corporation. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Co Delaware owns 28,022 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 12,152 shares. North American Mgmt Corp has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 600 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Pnc Services owns 29,524 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 6,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 122,716 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 24,012 shares. 67 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,466 shares. 40,457 were accumulated by Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 22,204 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 1,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,924 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 22,283 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Co holds 31,770 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has 6,521 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Rampart Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,123 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares to 86,642 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.