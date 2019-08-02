Bank Of Montreal Decreased By $3.59 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased By $7.63 Million Its Sanofi (RY) Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased Sanofi (RY) stake by 62.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 173,400 shares as Sanofi (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 452,000 shares with $20.02 million value, up from 278,600 last quarter. Sanofi now has $111.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 731,354 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/05/2018 – BOARDWALK REIT BEl_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$48; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,459 MLN INCREASED $99 MLN OR 7% FROM LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA MUST DO MORE TO ENSURE COMPETITIVE EDGE; 06/03/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO TARGET MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH, SEEING MINOR SKEWS TO PORTFOLIO BUT NOTHING SIGNIFICANT; 16/05/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Sees Increased Loan Growth for Banks (Video); 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 03/05/2018 – Saudi-China Oil Market Hit by Russian Exports, Says RBC’s Tran (Video)

Bank Of Montreal decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal sold 137,949 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 614,238 shares with $16.18M value, down from 752,187 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 6.99M shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO) stake by 63,384 shares to 226,182 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 118,428 shares and now owns 91,065 shares. Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Bank Of Montreal increased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 12,510 shares to 22,455 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) stake by 142,800 shares and now owns 162,800 shares. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.76 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,635 were accumulated by Community Tru And Invest Co. North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Counselling holds 29.88% or 263,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 128,008 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 79,487 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% or 118,085 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc reported 8,360 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.70M shares. Reinhart Partners has 965,719 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 10,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). American Research & Mgmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 80,000 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 10,134 shares in its portfolio. 861,034 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.