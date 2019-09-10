Bank Of Montreal Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $8.23 Million as Stock Rose; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $1.02 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 814,610 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 216,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 802,724 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.56 million for 27.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.