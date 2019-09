Bank Of Montreal Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake; Shorts at RIB SOFTWARE AG NAMEN – AKT GERMANY FED (RSTAF) Lowered By 2.11%

Bank Of Montreal decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 9.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Montreal sold 13,663 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Bank Of Montreal holds 124,859 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 138,522 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 259,793 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 62,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 71,514 shares. 88,124 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,603 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 269,076 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 15,272 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 656,834 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 192,992 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 30,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Mgmt LP accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 41,244 shares stake. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 894,297 shares. Landscape Management Ltd invested in 201,833 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 105,590 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 5,838 shares.

Bank Of Montreal increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1.74M shares to 1.77M valued at $300.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 46,485 shares and now owns 650,094 shares. Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was raised too.